Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Securities Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 October 2021.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 October 2021.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd lost 3.64% to Rs 465.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29220 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Securities Ltd tumbled 3.33% to Rs 758.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27543 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd crashed 3.26% to Rs 888. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.18% to Rs 176.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd corrected 3.09% to Rs 92.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)