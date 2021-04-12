Tata Comm, BIX collaborate for OTN network for Bahrain

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) have extended their partnership to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for customers in Bahrain.

Equipped with OTU-4 (Optical Transport Unit), a next-generation optical technology, TGN-Gulf cable system will enable customers with a robust, consistent, and manageable data transport infrastructure with the capability to scale up beyond 100 Gbps. With this, Tata Communications and BIX bring the power of high-speed connectivity and digital transformation to the Middle East region.

To extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the Middle East, Tata Communications is leveraging its strong partnership with leading carriers across the region such as Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, to offer a true carrier neutral comprehensive cable system.

This will provide Middle East businesses, especially the OTTs, gaming companies, government agencies and hyperscalers who are expanding their reach in the region, access to the globe. The cable system seamlessly integrates the Middle East countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe.

Tata Communications is an Indian telecommunications company. It owns and operates the world's only wholly owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Around 30% of the world's Internet routes travel over Tata Communications network.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted 428.1% jump in net profit to Rs 309.15 crore on a 0.1% decline in net sales to Rs 4,222.83 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The Tata Communications scrip was down 2.65% at Rs 1080.10 on the BSE.

