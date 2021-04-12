Tata Comm, BIX collaborate for OTN network for Bahrain

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) have extended their partnership to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for customers in Bahrain.
Equipped with OTU-4 (Optical Transport Unit), a next-generation optical technology, TGN-Gulf cable system will enable customers with a robust, consistent, and manageable data transport infrastructure with the capability to scale up beyond 100 Gbps. With this, Tata Communications and BIX bring the power of high-speed connectivity and digital transformation to the Middle East region.
To extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the Middle East, Tata Communications is leveraging its strong partnership with leading carriers across the region such as Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, to offer a true carrier neutral comprehensive cable system.
This will provide Middle East businesses, especially the OTTs, gaming companies, government agencies and hyperscalers who are expanding their reach in the region, access to the globe. The cable system seamlessly integrates the Middle East countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe.
Tata Communications is an Indian telecommunications company. It owns and operates the world's only wholly owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Around 30% of the world's Internet routes travel over Tata Communications network.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted 428.1% jump in net profit to Rs 309.15 crore on a 0.1% decline in net sales to Rs 4,222.83 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The Tata Communications scrip was down 2.65% at Rs 1080.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU