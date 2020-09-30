Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.75%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.61% over last one month compared to 5.45% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.71% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 1.75% today to trade at Rs 392.95. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.79% to quote at 6471.28. The index is up 5.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd increased 1.32% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 37.98 % over last one year compared to the 0.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.61% over last one month compared to 5.45% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 549.7 on 21 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

