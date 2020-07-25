JUST IN
Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.72% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net Loss of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 36.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.72% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 46.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 14.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.6112.33 -71 14.6014.48 1 OPM %-1142.38-403.33 --246.37-319.54 - PBDT-41.33-49.36 16 -35.55-45.89 23 PBT-41.60-49.29 16 -45.04-45.96 2 NP-36.48-49.53 26 -39.57-46.24 14

