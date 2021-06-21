Bharti Airtel partners with Tata Group to implement 5G network in India

Bharti Airtel and Tata Group, today announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.

Tata Group has developed a 'state of the art' O-RAN based Radio & NSA/SA Core and has integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, leveraging the Group capabilities and that of its partners.

This will be available for commercial development starting January 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) brings its global system integration expertise and helps align the end-to-end solution to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards, as the network and equipment are increasingly embedded into software.

Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India and start the pilot in January 2022, as per the guidelines formulated by the Government of India.

These 'Made in India' 5G product and solutions are aligned to global standards, and inter-operate with other products based on standard open interfaces and those defined by the ORAN Alliance. The 5G solutions, once commercially proven in Airtel's diverse and brownfield network will open export opportunities for India, which is now the second largest telecom market in the world.

