Kalpataru Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 1,397 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) rose 1.31% to Rs 553.10 after the company announced that it received new orders worth Rs 1,397 crore in India and overseas market in the T&D business.

Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO, KPTL, said, We are pleased with the business outlook in our flagship T&D business with consistent order wins. These new orders in addition to the orders declared earlier during the year have significantly enhanced our T&D order book and provides good visibility for future growth. We are confident that our T&D business is poised for robust growth on back of strong business outlook and order visibility in our focused markets.

Further he added, With these new orders, our YTD FY23 order intake has reached Rs 15,784 crore at consolidated level. Additionally, we have a strong L1 position. This provides us with confidence to achieve our targeted growth going forward.

Kalpataru Power Transmissions is a global EPC player with diversified interest in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and biomass based power generation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.6% to Rs 86 crore on 7% jump in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

