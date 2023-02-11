Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 6.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 16.90 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 6.02% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.9018.8116.0911.062.281.601.981.331.411.33

