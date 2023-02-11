JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 94.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 6.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 16.90 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 6.02% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.9018.81 -10 OPM %16.0911.06 -PBDT2.281.60 43 PBT1.981.33 49 NP1.411.33 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU