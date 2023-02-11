Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 4.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 203.72% to Rs 5.71 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 4.20% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 203.72% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.711.88 204 OPM %16.46-127.13 -PBDT7.565.15 47 PBT6.894.45 55 NP4.564.76 -4
