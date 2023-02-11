JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 94.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 4.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 203.72% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 4.20% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 203.72% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.711.88 204 OPM %16.46-127.13 -PBDT7.565.15 47 PBT6.894.45 55 NP4.564.76 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU