Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 4.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 203.72% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 4.20% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 203.72% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.711.8816.46-127.137.565.156.894.454.564.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)