Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 94.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 12.49% to Rs 65.68 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 94.02% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.6875.05 -12 OPM %3.848.58 -PBDT2.346.16 -62 PBT0.244.09 -94 NP0.183.01 -94

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 13:50 IST

