Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 94.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.49% to Rs 65.68 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 94.02% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.65.6875.053.848.582.346.160.244.090.183.01

