Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 143.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 73.55 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 143.28% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.5560.02 23 OPM %-6.84-4.52 -PBDT2.501.17 114 PBT2.170.89 144 NP1.630.67 143

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:38 IST

