Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 143.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 73.55 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 143.28% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

