Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 November 2021.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 36.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 53.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68164 shares. The stock gained 7.31% to Rs.218.60. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd notched up volume of 27.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.27% to Rs.338.50. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 235.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.36% to Rs.736.20. Volumes stood at 15.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.57% to Rs.3,622.20. Volumes stood at 3.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd recorded volume of 70.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.99% to Rs.109.10. Volumes stood at 5.82 lakh shares in the last session.

