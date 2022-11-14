JUST IN
Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 95.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 95.31% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.333.42 -3 OPM %3.900.88 -PBDT0.617.04 -91 PBT0.617.04 -91 NP0.337.03 -95

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:21 IST

