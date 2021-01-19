Maruti Suzuki, Mindtree, L&T Finance Holdings to be watched

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges upto Rs 34,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi).

On consolidated basis, Mindtree's net profit rose 28.7% to Rs 326.5 crore on 5% increase in revenue to Rs 2,023.7 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21).

L&T Finance Holdings (L&T) said its board has approved rights issue of 46.13 crore shares for amount aggregating to Rs 2,998.61 crore. The rights issue price is Rs 65 per share.

Indiabulls Real Estate reported 63.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.59 crore on 42.57% fall in total income to Rs 756.81 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

IndiaMART InterMESH reported 29.35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.20 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 198.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported 56.5% slide in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.48 crore on 10.91% fall in total income to Rs 1,594.81 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

