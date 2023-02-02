Birlasoft reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 1221.89 croreNet loss of Birlasoft reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 113.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 1221.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1071.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1221.891071.91 14 OPM %0.6015.18 -PBDT14.16172.38 -92 PBT-6.83153.62 PL NP-16.36113.97 PL
