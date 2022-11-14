Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 101.94 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 83.19% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.94126.05 -19 OPM %3.1210.38 -PBDT2.9812.93 -77 PBT2.1912.28 -82 NP1.559.22 -83
