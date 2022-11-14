Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 101.94 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 83.19% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.101.94126.053.1210.382.9812.932.1912.281.559.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)