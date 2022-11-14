JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 101.94 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 83.19% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.94126.05 -19 OPM %3.1210.38 -PBDT2.9812.93 -77 PBT2.1912.28 -82 NP1.559.22 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU