Volumes soar at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2019.

recorded volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 27.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28500 shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.567.65. Volumes stood at 94773 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7174 shares. The stock rose 5.67% to Rs.313.35. Volumes stood at 19072 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73205 shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.78.25. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 46014 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8475 shares. The stock dropped 4.16% to Rs.1,586.75. Volumes stood at 6008 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 96043 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19249 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.114.60. Volumes stood at 54706 shares in the last session.

