JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

RattanIndia Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 27.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28500 shares

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2019.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 27.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28500 shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.567.65. Volumes stood at 94773 shares in the last session.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd registered volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7174 shares. The stock rose 5.67% to Rs.313.35. Volumes stood at 19072 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd registered volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73205 shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.78.25. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 46014 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8475 shares. The stock dropped 4.16% to Rs.1,586.75. Volumes stood at 6008 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 96043 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19249 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.114.60. Volumes stood at 54706 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements