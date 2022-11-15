R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 0.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 27.90 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 0.37% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.9064.6241.6814.8310.388.797.567.225.425.44

