Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 0.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 27.90 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 0.37% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.9064.62 -57 OPM %41.6814.83 -PBDT10.388.79 18 PBT7.567.22 5 NP5.425.44 0

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

