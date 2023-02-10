Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 639.79 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 32.73% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 639.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 562.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.639.79562.0817.8019.4898.46113.4348.1338.4846.9635.38

