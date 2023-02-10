JUST IN
Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 639.79 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 32.73% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 639.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 562.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales639.79562.08 14 OPM %17.8019.48 -PBDT98.46113.43 -13 PBT48.1338.48 25 NP46.9635.38 33

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

