Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dishman Carbogen Amcis net revenue stands at Rs 541 crores for Q1 FY23
Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr
Healthcare shares edge higher
Healthcare shares fall
-
Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 639.79 croreNet profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 32.73% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 639.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 562.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales639.79562.08 14 OPM %17.8019.48 -PBDT98.46113.43 -13 PBT48.1338.48 25 NP46.9635.38 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU