Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 103.55 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 30.74% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 103.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.55102.68 1 OPM %18.7324.52 -PBDT18.7025.28 -26 PBT13.0520.21 -35 NP9.9814.41 -31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:31 IST

