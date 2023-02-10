Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 103.55 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 30.74% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 103.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.55102.6818.7324.5218.7025.2813.0520.219.9814.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)