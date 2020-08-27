Centrum Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DLF Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2020.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 13.39% to Rs 15.84 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd surged 10.50% to Rs 176.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 12.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd rose 9.38% to Rs 449.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3980 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd added 9.19% to Rs 1040.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21193 shares in the past one month.

