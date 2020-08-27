Wendt India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Hil Ltd and Zee Learn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2020.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Hil Ltd and Zee Learn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2020.

Wendt India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3870.7 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd soared 12.18% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40992 shares in the past one month.

GOCL Corporation Ltd spiked 11.09% to Rs 213.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3457 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd jumped 11.02% to Rs 1799. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4694 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd advanced 10.28% to Rs 16.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)