Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 680.00% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 680.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.390.05 680 OPM %17.9520.00 -PBDT0.070.01 600 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.050.01 400
