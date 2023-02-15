Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 680.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 680.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.390.0517.9520.000.070.010.070.010.050.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)