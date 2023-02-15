Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 9.77 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.777.135.326.030.260.260.210.200.160.19

