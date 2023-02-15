Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 9.77 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.777.13 37 OPM %5.326.03 -PBDT0.260.26 0 PBT0.210.20 5 NP0.160.19 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU