Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.241.29 -4 OPM %44.3565.12 -PBDT0.200.27 -26 PBT0.170.24 -29 NP0.110.18 -39

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

