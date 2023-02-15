Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.241.2944.3565.120.200.270.170.240.110.18

