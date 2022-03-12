Board of Dhanvarsha Finvest approves fund raising of Rs 88.65 cr

-
At meeting held on 11 March 2022The Board of Dhanvarsha Finvest at its meeting held on 11 March 2022 has approved raising of funds amounting to Rs 88.65 crore by issuance of 23,01,641 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 132 per share aggregating to Rs 30.38 crore and issuance of 44,14,809 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 132 per warrant aggregating to Rs 58.27 crore to non promoters on preferential basis.
