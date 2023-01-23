Board of HFCL approved setting up manufacturing unit for telecom and networking products

At meeting held on 23 January 2023

The Board of HFCL at its meeting held on 23 January 2023 has given its approval for setting up the manufacturing facility for telecom and networking products in the vicinity of Gurugram in the State of Haryana, at a total project outlay of Rs 425 crore to be incurred over a period of four years starting from FY 22-23, to avail the benefits and incentives under the PLI/DLI Scheme up to Rs 652.79 crore, on production and sales of Telecom and Networking Products, spread over a period of five years, during financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The project cost is to be funded by way of term loans/ internal accruals / preferential issue of warrants/ fresh fund raise.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)