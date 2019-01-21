Maruti Suzuki launches its Innovation Program

To promote innovation in India for automobile and mobility spaceMaruti Suzuki India launched a program - Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) to promote innovation in India for automobile and mobility space.
It is an initiative by Maruti Suzuki to identify innovative and cutting edge solutions through start-ups, which are futuristic and customer oriented. The program will provide a platform to the budding talent in India to showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities at a national level. Startups with innovations in these fields would be offered an opportunity by Maruti Suzuki to turn their ideas into reality.
