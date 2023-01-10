Board of Prudent Corporate Advisory Service approves alteration of object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 09 January 2023

The Board of Prudent Corporate Advisory Service at its meeting held on 09 January 2023 has approved alteration in "Object Clause" of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by inserting sub-Clause 5 with respect to carry on businesses of (1) solicitation and procurement of insurance and to act as Insurance Repository or an Approved Person with an Insurance Repository, which is subject to approval of the shareholders.

