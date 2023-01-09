Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 10 more cities

JUST IN
Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities namely Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:34 IST

