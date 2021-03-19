Board of Ramco Systems allots 9,276 equity shares under ESOP

-
The Board of Ramco Systems at its meeting held on 19 March 2021 has approved allotment of 9,276 equity shares of Rs.10/- each under ESOP.
Consequent to this the paid up equity share capital has increased from 3,07,04,806 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to 3,07,14,082 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.
