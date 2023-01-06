Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak.

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.

Currently operational at Baba Mastnath University, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Model Town, Medical More, Ashoka Complex, Chotu Ram Chowk, DLF Residential Area, Gandhi Camp, Prem Nagar, Babra Mohalla, Civil Road, Mini Secretariat, Tilak Nagar, Mata Darwaja Chowk, Indira Colony, Bada Bazar, Shiv Nagar, Old Bus Stand, Dev Colony, Power House Chowk, Mansarovar Park, Sonipat Stand, Sanjay Colony, Delhi Bypass Chowk in Rohtak and Model Town, Model Town Extension, Shanti Nagar, Mahavir Colony, Shiv Colony, Bank Colony and Industrial Area in Hissar. Airtel will augment its network in other cities making its services available across the state in due course of time.

