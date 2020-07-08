Radico Khaitan receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From CARE

Radico Khaitan announced that CARE has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company on 07 July 2020 as under -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 650 crore) - CARE AA- (Reaffirmed)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 60 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

