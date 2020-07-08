JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bandhan Bank allots 10,274 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Radico Khaitan receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From CARE

Radico Khaitan announced that CARE has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company on 07 July 2020 as under -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 650 crore) - CARE AA- (Reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 60 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU