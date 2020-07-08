Radico Khaitan receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Radico Khaitan to manufacture hand sanitizer
Sadbhav Engineering drops after CARE downgrades ratings
Hester Biosciences receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
Kilburn Engineering receives reaffirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives upgradation in ratings for bank facilities
-
From CARERadico Khaitan announced that CARE has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company on 07 July 2020 as under -
Long term bank facilities (Rs 650 crore) - CARE AA- (Reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 60 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU