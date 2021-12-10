Trident provides its shareholders with special discount offer

-
Trident Group has announced an exclusive discount on all its products on www.myTrident.com.
This special offer is valid from 10th December, 2021 until 2nd January, 2022 wherein each Shareholder can avail Rs 2,000/- off on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000/- and Rs 4,000/- off on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000/-. The offer caters to 15 lakh shareholders of the company.
