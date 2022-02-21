HFCL joins O-RAN ALLIANCE to accelerate rollout of 5G network

HFCL has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a world-wide community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the RAN industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks.
The O-RAN standards enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators.
HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport equipment that include 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.
As an O-RAN ALLIANCE member, HFCL will focus on contributing to standards that ensure a true open and multi-vendor RAN network with emphasis on fronthaul, beamforming, Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), Service Management & Orchestration (SMO), and end-to-end test specifications. HFCL will also focus on integration and validation of its 5G Macro RU products and solutions at plugfests with other O-RAN ALLIANCE members and contributors.
