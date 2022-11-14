Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 395.73 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 57.01% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 395.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 469.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales395.73469.71 -16 OPM %8.1010.34 -PBDT26.5244.00 -40 PBT14.3332.37 -56 NP10.2723.89 -57
