Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 395.73 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 57.01% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 395.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 469.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

