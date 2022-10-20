JUST IN
Central Bank of India rises after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 43.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 43.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.0217.18 22 OPM %6.526.34 -PBDT1.251.21 3 PBT0.960.76 26 NP0.860.60 43

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:38 IST

