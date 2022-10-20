Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 43.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 43.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.0217.186.526.341.251.210.960.760.860.60

