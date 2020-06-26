Ramkrishna Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.03% to Rs 239.56 croreNet loss of Ramkrishna Forgings reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.03% to Rs 239.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 479.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.92% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.01% to Rs 1216.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1931.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales239.56479.40 -50 1216.471931.08 -37 OPM %14.9618.78 -17.0419.89 - PBDT19.9469.79 -71 135.33304.79 -56 PBT-10.2536.54 PL 14.79183.73 -92 NP-7.5724.92 PL 9.70120.11 -92
