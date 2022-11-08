Bosch consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 3661.60 croreNet profit of Bosch rose 0.35% to Rs 373.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 3661.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2918.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3661.602918.00 25 OPM %11.7812.25 -PBDT578.90480.40 21 PBT487.00397.50 23 NP373.60372.30 0
