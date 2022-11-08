JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 3661.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 0.35% to Rs 373.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 3661.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2918.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3661.602918.00 25 OPM %11.7812.25 -PBDT578.90480.40 21 PBT487.00397.50 23 NP373.60372.30 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU