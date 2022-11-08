Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 35.85 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 13.80% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.8535.5124.0228.929.7811.359.2410.906.877.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)