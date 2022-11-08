Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 35.85 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 13.80% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.8535.51 1 OPM %24.0228.92 -PBDT9.7811.35 -14 PBT9.2410.90 -15 NP6.877.97 -14
