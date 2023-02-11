Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 75.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 75.38% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1013.52 4 OPM %12.349.54 -PBDT1.741.27 37 PBT1.601.13 42 NP1.140.65 75
