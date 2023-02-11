Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 75.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 75.38% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.1013.5212.349.541.741.271.601.131.140.65

