Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.97% to Rs 2016.64 crore

Net Loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 48.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 71.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 2016.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1613.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2016.641613.7510.046.6650.75-74.30-32.25-157.80-48.85-71.90

