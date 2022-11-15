Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brooks Steriscience receives USFDA approval for Meropenem Injection
Brooks Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Brooks Labs hits the roof after subsidiary gets US FDA nod for antibiotic injection
Broader markets outperform; pharma shares in demand
Benchmarks sharply pare losses; pharma stocks decline
-
Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 18.08 croreNet Loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.0821.46 -16 OPM %-51.00-19.94 -PBDT-9.45-4.92 -92 PBT-11.73-6.66 -76 NP-4.68-4.83 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU