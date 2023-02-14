Calcom Vision reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 170.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2022 quarter
Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 45.51% to Rs 44.09 croreNet profit of Calcom Vision reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.51% to Rs 44.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.0930.30 46 OPM %8.753.23 -PBDT3.080.32 863 PBT2.46-0.16 LP NP1.84-0.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU