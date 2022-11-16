JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCX Systems standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 90.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.55% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of California Software Company declined 90.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.023.35 -70 OPM %70.5980.30 -PBDT0.722.69 -73 PBT0.512.69 -81 NP0.262.69 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU