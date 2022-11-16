California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 90.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.55% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of California Software Company declined 90.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.023.35 -70 OPM %70.5980.30 -PBDT0.722.69 -73 PBT0.512.69 -81 NP0.262.69 -90
