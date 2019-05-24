Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2019.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2019.

surged 19.92% to Rs 47.85 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1614 shares in the past one month.

soared 19.87% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4098 shares in the past one month.

spiked 18.43% to Rs 56.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7629 shares in the past one month.

gained 17.10% to Rs 199.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5072 shares in the past one month.

added 15.70% to Rs 327.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1944 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)