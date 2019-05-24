Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2019.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd surged 19.92% to Rs 47.85 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1614 shares in the past one month.
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd soared 19.87% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4098 shares in the past one month.
Mawana Sugars Ltd spiked 18.43% to Rs 56.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7629 shares in the past one month.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd gained 17.10% to Rs 199.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5072 shares in the past one month.
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd added 15.70% to Rs 327.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1944 shares in the past one month.
