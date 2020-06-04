Canara Bank extends gains

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 98, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 62.56% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% drop in NIFTY and a 58.13% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 98, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Canara Bank has risen around 22.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1284.45, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 188.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 97.9, up 1.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

