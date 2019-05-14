Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 15.91% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 497.63 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 15.91% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 497.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 95.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.84% to Rs 1787.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1335.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales497.63380.91 31 1787.611335.64 34 OPM %13.4616.39 -13.9015.22 - PBDT61.4560.63 1 236.25187.93 26 PBT36.8233.74 9 147.26120.71 22 NP25.9422.38 16 95.5878.75 21

Tue, May 14 2019. 15:45 IST

