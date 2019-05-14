Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 15.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 497.63 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e rose 15.91% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 497.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 95.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.84% to Rs 1787.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1335.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

497.63380.911787.611335.6413.4616.3913.9015.2261.4560.63236.25187.9336.8233.74147.26120.7125.9422.3895.5878.75

