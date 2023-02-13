JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Coforge Ltd Slides 6.24%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.24%

Natco Pharma files Abbreviated New Drug Application for generic version of Olaparib Tablets
Business Standard

Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 130.82 points or 0.38% at 34685.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.17%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.53%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.97%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.88%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.65%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.4%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.38%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.35%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Polycab India Ltd (down 1.95%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.65%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.53%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.95 or 0.26% at 60526.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.5 points or 0.15% at 17830.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.11 points or 0.15% at 28221.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.82 points or 0.43% at 8885.4.

On BSE,1390 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU