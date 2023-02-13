Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 130.82 points or 0.38% at 34685.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.17%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.53%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.97%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.88%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.65%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.4%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.38%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.35%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Polycab India Ltd (down 1.95%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.65%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.53%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.95 or 0.26% at 60526.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.5 points or 0.15% at 17830.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.11 points or 0.15% at 28221.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.82 points or 0.43% at 8885.4.

On BSE,1390 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

