Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 863.46 points or 4.78% at 18934.01 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (up 6.18%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 6.17%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 5.57%),ABB India Ltd (up 5.43%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.31%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.3%), Thermax Ltd (up 3.24%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.03%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.64%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.6%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.29%), and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (down 0.04%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 851.79 or 2.24% at 38866.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 263.6 points or 2.34% at 11537.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.26 points or 1.76% at 13436.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.44 points or 1.87% at 4542.95.

On BSE,1248 shares were trading in green, 447 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

