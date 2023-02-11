ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 248.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 66.68 croreNet profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 248.82% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 66.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.6848.86 36 OPM %10.986.00 -PBDT6.882.56 169 PBT5.881.71 244 NP4.431.27 249
