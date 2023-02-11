ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 248.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 66.68 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 248.82% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 66.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.6848.8610.986.006.882.565.881.714.431.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)